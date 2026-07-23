Yoo Ah-in signals acting return amid Galaxy contract talks

Actor Yoo Ah-in has fueled fresh speculation about a possible return to acting after making a rare public appearance alongside director Jang Jae-hyun at the VIP premiere of the movie "Hope."

Following his career-halting drug scandal, the actor had largely stayed out of the public eye until he appeared before audience members and industry peers with Jang, prompting speculation over whether he is preparing to resume his professional career.

Yoo attended the VIP screening of the movie "Hope" at Megabox Coex in Gangnam District, Seoul, on July 13. He arrived with Jang and greeted film industry executives and colleagues before the screening. The outing drew heavy media attention as his first major public appearance since the Supreme Court upheld his suspended prison sentence on charges of habitual drug use.





Prosecutors indicted Yoo in 2023 on multiple drug-related charges. Investigators found that he illegally used controlled medical anesthetics, including propofol, 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022. He also fraudulently purchased roughly 1,100 sleeping pills under other people's names between May 2021 and August 2022. Authorities further charged him with smoking marijuana in the United States and encouraging companions to smoke.

Industry speculation regarding his comeback has intensified following reports that he recently entered contract talks with Galaxy Corp . Entertainment industry insiders say these discussions suggest the actor has entered the final stages of preparations to return to acting.

Media attention particularly focused on Yoo's arrival at the premiere with Jang. Rumors have rapidly spread in the film industry that Yoo will take the lead role in Jang's upcoming project, "Vampir," raising expectations for a swift comeback.

The film marks Jang's first directorial project since his hit movie "Exhuma" and centers on a vampire hunter, a priest, and the people drawn into their supernatural conflict. The project has generated intense industry buzz as an original vampire story by Jang, acclaimed for his Korean occult thrillers, who directed "The Priests," "Svaha: The Sixth Finger" and "Exhuma."

However, Jang urged caution regarding the casting reports and said in an interview that he is still writing the screenplay and has decided nothing. Yoo's former agency, United Artists Agency, also declined to confirm the rumors, saying nothing had been finalized.

Despite the official denials, industry predictions persist that Yoo will choose Jang's "Vampir" as his return project following the drug scandal. Actors returning from major public scandals typically avoid official industry events, even when promoting their own upcoming releases.

Because VIP premieres guarantee heavy press exposure and industry scrutiny, observers say Yoo's decision to make a public appearance represents a calculated, gradual step toward resuming his career. Analysts say seeking a new management agency also fits into a phased return strategy.

A public reappearance, however, may not translate immediately into acting roles, as public opinion surrounding the actor remains deeply divided. Some industry supporters view the conclusion of his legal proceedings as a green light for resuming his career. Critics, on the other hand, argue that he should remain out of the public eye much longer given his influence and social responsibility as a prominent public figure.

Yoo's attendance at the screening carried significance beyond simply showing support for a colleague's film, as he deliberately stepped back into the public spotlight. While converging factors — agency negotiations, production timelines and official public outings — indicate clear industry momentum, a formal return to acting remains unconfirmed.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.