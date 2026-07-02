Rumors surrounding actor Yoo Ah-in's return to the entertainment industry have reignited public debate, with earlier speculation about his casting in the upcoming film "Vampire" drawing renewed attention.

On Tuesday, a representative from United Artists Agency (UAA) told Xports News that the agency's contract with Yoo had ended. Yoo had been with the agency since 2014, and news of his departure gained further attention amid speculation that he could sign with Galaxy Corporation.

Galaxy Corporation is widely known as the agency representing G-Dragon. In recent years, it has expanded its roster to include stars from various fields, such as Kim Jong-kook, Taemin, Song Kang-ho and Lee Jung-hoo.

Yoo was sentenced on July 3 last year to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after being convicted on drug-related charges.

As reports of a possible agency transfer surfaced during his hiatus, speculation has also grown over a potential acting comeback. This has led to renewed interest in earlier reports linking him to director Jang Jae-hyun's upcoming film "Vampire."

Late last year, local media reported that Yoo was in talks to return to the screen through the said film.

Jang is best known for directing the blockbuster "Exhuma" as well as the occult films "The Priests" and "Svaha: The Sixth Finger." "Vampire" is described as an original Korean story centered on vampires.

At the time, however, UAA denied the reports, telling Xports News that Yoo's appearance in "Vampire" has not been decided, distancing itself from speculation about his return.

With fresh reports of a possible agency move, online reactions remain divided. Some believe his comeback may be imminent, while others question whether it is too soon, with comments ranging from "Is his return just around the corner?" and "Will the film project be revived?" to "It's still too early." Interest continues to grow over Yoo's next career move.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.