Actor Yoo Ah-in, who has been largely absent from public view since receiving a suspended prison sentence for illegal drug use, has reignited speculation about a possible return to the entertainment industry after appearing at a VIP premiere in Seoul.

Yoo attended the screening of director Na Hong-jin's upcoming film "Hope" on Monday at Megabox Coex in Seoul's Gangnam District, where numerous actors, singers and entertainment figures gathered.

Videos and photos shared across online communities and social media showed Yoo dressed in black with a baseball cap pulled low over his face. Although he kept a low profile, he did not wear a face mask, drawing attention from attendees. Footage also captured the actor greeting acquaintances with a bright smile inside the theater.

The appearance quickly fueled renewed speculation that Yoo may be preparing to resume acting.

Rumors have resurfaced linking Yoo to director Jang Jae-hyun's upcoming film "Vampir," after reports said the two attended the screening together. Jang is best known for directing the hit occult thriller "Exhuma."

Reports that Yoo had been cast in "Vampir" first emerged in December last year. However, distributor NEW said at the time that nothing had been finalized. The company repeated the same position again in July.

Online reactions to Yoo's latest public appearance were mixed.

Some users said, "Is he really making a comeback?" while others wrote, "Maybe the casting rumors are true" and "It doesn't look like he's reflecting on what happened."

Yoo is currently serving a two-year suspended sentence after being convicted on drug-related charges.

Prosecutors accused the actor of illegally receiving 181 administrations of four types of medical anesthetics, including propofol, midazolam, ketamine and remimazolam, under the guise of cosmetic procedures between September 2020 and March 2022.

South Korea's Supreme Court finalized his sentence on July 3, 2025, upholding a one-year prison term suspended for two years.

Last September, Yoo also drew attention after being spotted with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho. DJ Peggy Gou shared a photo of herself with Yoo and Bong on social media before later deleting the post.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.