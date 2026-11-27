A public service hotline built to help Seoul residents navigate everything from transportation to welfare and taxes is attracting attention abroad, with governments looking to Korea’s capital for lessons in making administration more responsive.

Seoul’s 120 Dasan Call Foundation said it had conducted 19 international exchanges between 2023 and October 2026, including 17 visits by foreign institutions and two cooperation agreements, sharing its experience with government agencies and public service organizations across several countries.

Among its recent visitors were seven senior Tunisian government officials who toured the foundation on Nov. 12 as part of a training program under the Korea International Cooperation Agency’s project to upgrade Tunisia’s national civil petition system.

During the visit, the foundation introduced its specialized consultation services, procedures for handling public grievances and efforts to improve citizen satisfaction, while explaining how data gathered through consultations can be analyzed and used to improve public policies.

The foundation has also exchanged information with officials from Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand and Ukraine, as well as representatives from Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

One notable example of its international influence is Iran, which established its 128 Call Center after benchmarking Seoul’s public complaint response system.

The Iranian center receives complaints about administrative services, including inadequate guidance and processing delays, and connects them with responsible agencies to improve response times and accountability.

Meanwhile, Seoul is expanding services for foreign residents and visitors who face language barriers when accessing public information.

The hotline offers consultations in English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Mongolian, covering transportation, water bills, local taxes and municipal services.

Since Nov. 3, foreign users have also been able to receive assistance through English text messages by sending inquiries to 02-120, an option designed for people who prefer messaging or cannot make phone calls.

Song Ju-beom, chairman of the foundation, said international exchanges also offered opportunities to identify shortcomings in Seoul’s own services.

“When we look at how other countries connect and handle civil complaints, we can also see what needs to be improved in our own consultation services,” Song said.

“We will incorporate good practices into our operations and first reduce the inconvenience of citizens having to call multiple places about the same issue, while building a consultation service that we can proudly introduce anywhere in the world by saying, ‘Seoul has 120,’” he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.