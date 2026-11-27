Korea is extending its digital customs network into Central America, with Guatemala launching an electronic clearance system developed through a five-year cooperation project designed to speed up trade and strengthen customs enforcement.

The Korea Customs Service said Friday that Guatemala officially opened its upgraded electronic customs system, known as UNI-PASS, at the headquarters of its tax authority, the Superintendency of Tax Administration, in Guatemala City on Thursday (local time).

The ceremony was attended by Kim Ki-dong, director-general for information and data policy at the Korea Customs Service, Korean Ambassador to Guatemala Kim Deuk-hwan and Guatemalan tax chief Werner Ovalle, along with officials from both countries.

The project, launched in 2022 as part of Korea’s official development assistance program, involved 6.9 billion won ($4.8 million) in support over five years.

It upgraded Guatemala’s risk management and data analysis systems, introduced a cargo management platform and established a portal allowing customs documents to be transmitted directly.

The project marks the second customs technology partnership between the two countries, following an initial collaboration in 2011 that established risk management and data warehouse systems.

Unlike previous assistance projects that focused primarily on system construction, the latest initiative also included operational support and maintenance in 2025 and 2026, providing a comprehensive package intended to ensure the system’s stable operation.

Kim said the launch could help modernize Guatemala’s customs administration and facilitate international trade.

“We hope the launch of this electronic customs clearance system will serve as a foundation for modernizing Guatemala’s customs administration and facilitating trade,” Kim said. “We also expect it to provide an opportunity to further broaden the scope of cooperation between the customs authorities of Korea and Guatemala.”

Ovalle said the new system would improve the efficiency of cargo inspections and clearance.

“Thanks to the newly established system, we can identify high-risk cargo more precisely and clear low-risk cargo more quickly,” Ovalle said, expressing appreciation for Korea’s technical assistance.

The Korea Customs Service said it plans to expand its digital customs projects across Latin America, building on discussions about artificial intelligence-powered risk management and cooperation on a national single-window system.

The agency said it has exported UNI-PASS systems to 17 countries since 2008, with the total value of those exports reaching $330 million.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.