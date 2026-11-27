More than half of Korea’s city buses now feature low-floor designs, marking a significant step toward making public transportation more accessible to an aging population and people with mobility challenges.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Friday that low-floor buses accounted for 51.8 percent of the nation’s city bus fleet in 2025, with 18,160 vehicles in operation. That represents an increase of 2,417 buses from the previous year, bringing the country past the 50 percent milestone.

The progress comes as demand for accessible transportation continues to grow.

According to the ministry’s 2025 transportation accessibility survey, 16.46 million people, or 32.2 percent of Korea’s population, were classified as having mobility challenges at the end of last year, up approximately 330,000 from 2024.

The category covers a broad range of people, including those with disabilities, adults aged 65 and older, pregnant women, people accompanying children under 7 and children aged 12 or younger.

Accessibility has improved across the country’s broader transportation infrastructure as well. The survey found that 86.1 percent of accessibility facilities across transportation systems, passenger facilities and pedestrian environments in eight major metropolitan cities met national standards in 2025, up from 73.2 percent in 2014.

However, progress remains uneven. Bus stops, in particular, continue to pose challenges, with just 64 percent of their accessibility facilities meeting the required standards last year.

Among individual regions, Seoul recorded the highest proportion of low-floor city buses at 73.7 percent. Jeju Island, meanwhile, saw the most dramatic improvement, with its share climbing 20.6 percentage points from the previous year. The number of bus routes served by low-floor vehicles also expanded to 3,726, an increase of 809 routes year on year.

Special transportation services for people with severe mobility disabilities also continued to expand. The country operated 5,070 specially equipped vehicles, equivalent to 107.5 percent of the legally required fleet, while annual trips reached 9.14 million, approximately 440,000 more than in 2024.

The ministry expects accessibility to improve further as it accelerates the introduction of low-floor metropolitan buses and develops a new five-year transportation accessibility plan.

“Thanks to the continued attention and efforts of local governments and transportation operators, compliance with accessibility standards in special and metropolitan cities has risen from 73.2 percent in 2014 to 86.1 percent in 2025. Meanwhile, the share of low-floor city buses has surpassed 50 percent, steadily improving transportation conditions for people with mobility challenges,” said Jang Gu-jung, the ministry’s director-general for comprehensive transport policy.

“We will continue to push ahead with the introduction of low-floor metropolitan buses and establish a five-year plan for improving transportation accessibility, setting out policy directions for the next five years, to ensure that people with mobility challenges can experience meaningful improvements in their everyday travel,” he added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.