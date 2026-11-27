As Busan's international community continues to grow, the southeastern port city is looking beyond attracting foreign residents to a bigger challenge: making sure they can fully participate in everyday life and feel that they belong.

Busan Metropolitan City held its 2026 Busan Inclusive City Forum on Friday at Busan City Hotel, bringing together foreign residents, Korean citizens, academics and public officials to discuss ways to build a more inclusive community.

The gathering comes as the city's population becomes increasingly diverse.

According to figures from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Busan had 88,542 foreign residents in 2024, up from 73,185 in 2020 — an increase of about 21 percent. Foreign residents accounted for 2.7 percent of the city's total population in 2024.

The figures include not only foreign nationals but also naturalized citizens and children from multicultural families, reflecting the increasingly diverse makeup of communities across the city.

Held under the theme "From a City Where People Stay to a City Where People Live Together," the forum focused on practical ways to remove barriers that can prevent foreign residents from accessing public services, finding opportunities and taking part in local communities.

The program featured discussions on language barriers, digital inequality, employment and social participation, as well as ways to improve cooperation between Korean and foreign residents.

The keynote address was delivered by Jung Myeong-ju, a professor of public policy at Pusan National University, who examined the importance of urban inclusiveness amid rapid global changes.

Hwang Jong-sung, former president of the National Information Society Agency, explored challenges facing foreign residents, particularly difficulties navigating public services because of language barriers and unequal access to digital technology. He also discussed how artificial intelligence could help bridge these gaps and expand opportunities for participation.

Kim Gwi-ok, head of Busan's Population and Youth Policy Bureau, outlined the city's efforts to attract international talent, encourage long-term settlement and strengthen social integration.

Other presentations highlighted the importance of including foreign residents in local disaster response systems, including through multilingual interpretation services and psychological support for those affected by emergencies.

The city also recognized four initiatives supporting foreign residents and honored three individuals for their contributions to building a more inclusive community.

“We will continue to actively support foreign residents in establishing stable lives in their communities and participating fully as members of society," said Kim Gwi-ok, head of Busan's Population and Youth Policy Bureau.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.