Seoul will add more public restrooms, renovate aging facilities and tighten hygiene standards across eight major tourist districts and 10 traditional markets to make navigating the city easier for foreign visitors.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday the initiative will focus on helping travelers locate clean, accessible facilities nearby.

The eight designated tourist districts are Itaewon; Myeong-dong, Namdaemun, Bukchang-dong, Da-dong and Mugyo-dong; Dongdaemun Fashion Town; Jongno and Cheonggye; Jamsil; Gangnam MICE; Hongdae Culture and Arts; and Goto and Sebitseom.

As part of the initiative, the city will expand multilingual restroom information through QR codes installed on street facilities, digital information boards and bus and taxi stops.

Visitors will be able to scan codes to view maps showing nearby public restrooms, building on English-language restroom information introduced on Visit Seoul, the city's official tourism platform, in early November.

The city also plans to increase the number of publicly accessible restrooms from 148 to 200 by 2027, encouraging participation from businesses, large commercial buildings and public institutions.

Participating private facilities will receive additional cleaning and disinfection supplies, and officials will conduct monthly inspections to check hygiene conditions and ensure restrooms remain accessible.

Five aging public restrooms are also scheduled for complete renovations by the end of 2027, with improvements to hygiene and safety equipment, interior design and accessibility features.

At 10 traditional markets popular with foreign tourists, including Namdaemun Market and Gwangjang Market, Seoul plans to install additional permanent or mobile restrooms and renovate existing facilities.

Multilingual signs, QR codes and pictograms will help visitors identify restroom locations and operating hours, while foreign "mystery shoppers" will conduct surprise inspections during the year-end holiday season and major events.

The city will also install 542 trash bins in crowded commercial and tourist areas, including Hongdae, Seongsu, Bukchon, Jongno, Namdaemun Market and Konkuk University area, and deploy 26 additional cleaning workers.

“Tourists being able to easily find and use restrooms without inconvenience is also an important factor directly linked to Seoul's tourism competitiveness,” Seoul Metropolitan Government's Citizens' Health Bureau Director General Cho Young-chang said.

“We will carefully examine the inconveniences foreign tourists experience when searching for and using restrooms and translate those efforts into practical improvements they can feel on the ground,” Cho said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.