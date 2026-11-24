Korea's crude oil supply remains stable despite the ongoing standoff in the Middle East, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The country has secured crude oil for January that's equivalent to over 75 percent of last year's level, up from more than 50 percent a week earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The crude oil supply for the November-December period stood at the 90 percent level compared with last year's level, and the naphtha supply for the two-month period reached 100 percent, it added.

Last week, the country kept its price caps on fuel products unchanged for the fifth consecutive period amid elevated international oil prices and continued geopolitical tensions.