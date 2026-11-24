Seoul is inviting residents to turn down their home heating and head to nearby libraries this winter, pairing an energy-saving campaign with hundreds of reading and cultural programs across the city.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that 214 libraries, including Seoul Metropolitan Library, will participate in its Off & Library campaign from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2027.

The initiative, titled Libraries Are Hot, encourages residents to switch off their heating temporarily and spend time reading or enjoying cultural activities in warm public spaces, reducing household energy consumption during the coldest months.

Now in its fourth year, Seoul Metropolitan Library's seasonal climate campaign has featured separate summer and winter editions, promoting libraries as places to escape extreme temperatures while encouraging everyday energy conservation.

Under the slogan “Heating OFF for the Earth, GO to the Library,” participating institutions will offer 961 reading and cultural programs, including winter movie screenings, year-end performances and exhibitions featuring curated collections on various themes.

Details about individual programs and participation schedules will be available through each library's website.

The city will also run a visitor event called Come to Hot Library, inviting residents to scan QR codes on campaign posters and submit photographs and reviews of their library visits.

Fifty participants selected for outstanding reviews will receive a multipurpose book pouch from Seoul Metropolitan Library's HIPDOK merchandise collection.

About 980 residents participated in a similar event during this summer's Libraries Are Cool campaign, the city said.

Seoul has also provided heating and cooling expense support to public libraries across all 25 districts to help maintain comfortable conditions during extreme weather.

“Libraries are the hottest public spaces where people can warm themselves, read books and enjoy cultural activities during the cold winter,” Seoul Metropolitan Library Director Oh Ji-eun said.

“I hope residents will temporarily turn off their home heating, enjoy books and winter programs at nearby libraries, and take part in energy conservation in their daily lives,” Oh added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.