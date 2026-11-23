Seoul is expanding its ambitions in biotechnology, transforming its food startup center into a platform designed to connect promising agricultural and food technology companies with major corporations, investors and global distribution networks.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it had relaunched the Seoul Food Startup Center as the Seoul Green Bio Hub, broadening its focus from food manufacturing and distribution to technology-driven businesses built around agricultural and biological resources.

Green biotechnology applies biological technologies to agricultural and other biological resources to create new products and commercial opportunities in sectors including food and agriculture.

Of the 884 green bio companies registered nationwide with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, 89 are based in Seoul, according to the city.

The new hub will expand partnerships between startups and major corporations through open innovation programs, matching companies' technologies and ideas with corporate business needs and distribution networks.

It will also open investment opportunities to promising green bio companies nationwide, rather than limiting support to businesses based at the center.

The city plans to establish regular investor pitching events, giving companies opportunities to present their technologies and business models to potential investors, while drawing on financial and investment networks in Gangnam and Seocho districts.

Market access will also become a priority, with the hub connecting companies to domestic and overseas distribution channels through partnerships with major corporations.

The initiative builds on the center's record since opening in December 2016, when it began supporting startups through expert consultations, investment assistance and business networking.

The center has supported 324 companies, which have collectively generated 280.2 billion won ($194 million), attracted 65.2 billion won in investment and created 1,366 jobs.

The city also plans to develop a longer-term industry strategy based on research being conducted by the Seoul Institute on the city's green bio sector and its growth potential.

"The Seoul Green Bio Hub will develop beyond its existing role supporting food manufacturing and distribution startups into a center that provides comprehensive support for technological innovation, commercialization, investment attraction and market development," said Park Kyung-hwan, head of the city's labor and livelihood bureau.

"We will support the growth of green bio companies and broaden Seoul's biotechnology industry by leveraging the city's talent, financial and distribution infrastructure, and corporate networks," Park added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.