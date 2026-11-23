Jongno District in central Seoul is upgrading its intersections with artificial intelligence (AI), pavement-level LED lights and automated voice alerts to help pedestrians — especially children and older adults — cross streets more safely.

The district office said it will begin operating pavement-mounted pedestrian signals and voice guidance devices at 123 locations from Dec. 1 with an AI-powered system that automatically extends crossing time.

The pavement-level pedestrian signals illuminate the tactile pavers, a kind of ground surface indicator to assist disabled pedestrians, at crosswalks to help people detect when it is safe to cross. Voice guidance devices use infrared sensors to detect pedestrians and issue audible warnings when they attempt to cross against the signal, as well as announcing when the light turns green.

The installations target roads with at least four lanes, prioritizing areas with heavy pedestrian traffic and a history of accidents.

The district completed construction in October after developing and testing the equipment through August, and plans to finish final inspections by the end of November.

The AI-based crossing extension system will be installed by Dec. 31 at a crosswalk in front of Seonjae Daycare Center, within a child protection zone near Jogye Temple.

Using an AI video recognition program, the system detects when pedestrians still crossing as the signal approaches its end and automatically adds up to 10 seconds, balancing pedestrian safety with vehicle traffic.

The system will add up to 10 seconds only when additional crossing time is needed, avoiding unnecessary delays for vehicles.

The technology was previously introduced at two crossings near Tapgol Park and Unhyeon and Gyodong elementary schools, where it automatically extended pedestrian signals 6,147 times during a two-week monitoring period in June.

At Tapgol Park, extensions occurred 4,289 times, accounting for 44.2 percent of signal cycles, while the two school-area crossings recorded 1,858 extensions, or 19.1 percent.

The district said the results showed the system could help older residents and other pedestrians who need more time to cross, and it is considering expanding the technology to areas with significant child and senior pedestrian populations.

"From pavement-level pedestrian signals to AI systems that extend crossing times, we will expand smart traffic infrastructure tailored to our residents' eye level and pace, and pursue transportation policies that make a tangible difference in their daily lives and safety," Jongno District Mayor Yoo Chan-jong said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.