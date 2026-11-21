Courier scooters in Seoul deliver everything from midnight kimchi stew to designer handbags in under an hour, and soon grieving pet owners in the city's east will be able to summon a hearse just as easily.

Starting in December, Seongdong District, located just east of downtown Seoul, will roll out a municipal mobile pet funeral service, dispatching specialized vans to residents' homes to collect deceased pets, hold a memorial ceremony and perform odorless, smoke-free cremations before returning the ashes in an urn.

The initiative, finalized through a partnership signed earlier this month between the district office and local pet funeral operator Petmoon, tackles a thorny urban dilemma in Korea’s densely packed capital. While roughly 1 in 4 Korean households — an estimated 15 million people nationwide — now lives with a companion animal, strict zoning rules have pushed licensed pet crematoriums to the suburban fringes. For car-free Seoulites or elderly residents, saying a final goodbye often requires a lengthy, stressful trek out of the city.

Under the new program, registered pet owners in Seongdong District will receive a 60 percent discount on the mobile service. Low-income households will get 80 percent off, and residents aged 75 and older who live alone will pay nothing at all.

The move highlights how rapidly pet care has shifted from a private expense to a municipal welfare issue in Korea, a country grappling with the world’s lowest birthrate and a soaring number of single-person households. Across Seoul, district governments have increasingly stepped in with pet-friendly public infrastructure, offering everything from subsidized veterinary care and dog-sitting shelters during holidays to public pet playgrounds.

Sociologists note that this structural shift in household makeup has elevated companion animals into central emotional anchors for urban residents.

"The rise of single-person households and aging populations has transformed pets into surrogate family members, fundamentally altering how Korean society approaches pet loss and bereavement," Lee Won-bok, head of the Korea Association for Animal Protection, told a forum on animal welfare.

While mobile pet cremation vans operate privately in cities like Tokyo, New York and London, local governments rarely underwrite door-to-door funeral services as a social welfare benefit. In Korea, where disposing of a deceased pet in standard household garbage bags remains technically legal yet emotionally unthinkable for modern owners, officials have faced mounting pressure to provide dignified, accessible alternatives without triggering neighborhood pushback over permanent crematoriums.

To sidestep zoning friction, Seongdong District’s mobile hearses will collect the animal and host the farewell ceremony at the owner's preferred location before driving to a designated site to carry out the cremation inside the sealed vehicle.

"We launched this program to ease the practical and emotional burdens residents face when preparing to say goodbye to their pets," said Seongdong District Mayor Ryoo Bo-hwa, adding that the district aims to foster a culture that respects companion animals "through their very last moment."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.