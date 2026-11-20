In Seoul’s affluent Gangnam District, long synonymous with glittering skyscrapers, luxury boutiques and K-pop glamour, the newest public servants roll on wheels, purify library air and strap onto the backs of sanitation workers.

Under an expanded municipal trial unveiled recently, Gangnam District is deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots across five everyday civic roles — patrolling parks for fire hazards, clearing lunch trays at a senior center and assisting street sweepers with heavy lifting. The program transforms the bustling urban district into a live testing ground for Korean robotics startups eager to prove their machines can survive the unpredictability of real city streets.

The initiative underscores a wider national push across Korea, which already leads the world in industrial robot density — with more than 1,000 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers — and is now racing to bring automation out of factories and into daily life.

Facing one of the fastest-aging populations and lowest birthrates among developed economies, Korean policymakers and tech companies increasingly view service robots not as futuristic novelties, but as essential reinforcements for a shrinking workforce.

"Robots must have their safety and convenience verified in real-life settings, rather than inside a laboratory, to establish themselves as services that citizens truly need," Gangnam District head Kim Hyun-ki said.

Launched in 2024, Gangnam District’s robotics test-bed program selects private companies through an open competition and provides up to 30 million won ($21,500) per firm to cover field-testing costs. Five companies were chosen for this year’s cohort.

Several machines are already clocking in.

At the Suseo Social Welfare Center, an autonomous serving robot built by RGT weaves through the lunchtime crowd to deliver hot meals and bus empty trays, sparing volunteers from repetitive heavy lifting and assisting older residents with limited mobility.

Elsewhere, three autonomous air-purifying wellness robots from SK Intellix glide quietly through the Motgol Library, the Gangnam District Archives and a local public health center, hunting down stale indoor air. And in the residential neighborhoods of Gaepo-dong and Dogok-dong, sanitation workers are strapping on unpowered wearable exoskeletons developed by FRT Robotics — a low-tech-meets-high-tech boost designed to ease muscle strain during grueling recycling runs.

The neighborhood’s newest robotic enforcers will arrive over the next few weeks.

Along a busy stretch of Yeongdong-daero, a major commercial boulevard plagued by illegal smoking complaints, an autonomous patrol robot from Neubility will soon cruise the sidewalks broadcasting polite but persistent no-smoking reminders — sparing human inspectors from repetitive confrontations.

In December, an outdoor patrol unit from Guardian AI will begin day-and-night rounds at Dosan Park, scanning for fire risks and safety hazards while doubling as an audio tour guide for strollers.

The trials will run through December 2026 to April 2027. District officials plan to feed real-world glitches and user feedback back to the startups — ensuring that before Gangnam District’s robotic workforce goes permanent, the machines learn how to handle everything from uneven sidewalks to skeptical pedestrians.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.