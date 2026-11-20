A cold snap is expected to bring subzero temperatures to most of the nation Saturday morning, with up to 8 centimeters of snow forecast for parts of North Jeolla Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said Friday.

Morning lows are expected to range from minus 8 to 3 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 1 to 11 degrees, below seasonal averages.

Cold air moving south from the northwest will push temperatures below freezing across most regions.

Morning lows in major cities are forecast at minus 5 degrees in Seoul and Incheon, minus 7 degrees in Chuncheon, minus 4 degrees in Daejeon, minus 3 degrees in Daegu, zero degrees in Gwangju and 1 degree in Busan. Daytime highs are expected to reach 2 degrees in Seoul, Incheon and Chuncheon, 4 degrees in Daejeon, 6 degrees in Daegu, 7 degrees in Gwangju and 8 degrees in Busan.

Skies will be mostly clear nationwide, although South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City and Jeju Island will be mostly cloudy. Rain or snow is expected in parts of South Chungcheong Province through early Saturday and in the Jeolla region through the morning.

From Friday through early Saturday, snowfall is forecast at around 3 to 8 centimeters in western and southeastern North Jeolla Province, 2 to 7 centimeters along the northwestern coast of Jeonnam-Gwangju.

Heavy snow advisories could be issued early Saturday for southern North Jeolla Province, the coastal areas of Jeonnam-Gwangju, where snowfall could reach 1 to 3 centimeters per hour.

Rain and snow that fell or accumulated from Wednesday in South Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province, Jeonnam-Gwangju, western parts of the Gyeongsang provinces and mountainous areas of Jeju Island could freeze, creating icy road conditions. Drivers should maintain safe distances and slow down, while pedestrians are advised to exercise caution, the KMA said.

Strong winds are expected on Jeju Island through Saturday morning, with gusts reaching 70 kilometers per hour in most areas and 90 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas.

Dry weather advisories are in effect in eastern Gangwon Province and northeastern North Gyeongsang Province. Conditions are expected to become increasingly dry in northeastern Gyeonggi Province, eastern Gangwon Province and northeastern North Gyeongsang Province. Strong winds could raise the risk of wildfires and other fires.

Fine dust levels are expected to remain “good” nationwide.