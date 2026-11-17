Time can constrain a city just as space does. With daytime hours already crowded with work, commerce and competing demands on urban space, Seoul is now looking to a less-explored source of economic growth: the hours after dark.

The city’s nighttime economy initiative seeks to put existing sports facilities, cultural venues and parks to fuller use, connecting them with transport and neighborhood businesses. The ambition is not simply to keep shops open longer, but to rethink how the city can serve its people differently at different hours, according to Lee Ji-hyun, a special adviser to Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for nighttime economy.

“The space is the same, whether it is day or night,” Lee, who took the post in September, said in an interview with The Korea Times. “But we haven’t looked at it through the lens of time.”

Cheonggye Stream, for example, offers a different experience at night than during the day. The policy question is how to turn that difference into new uses, new demand and, ultimately, a new economic ecosystem.

That makes the project more than a tourism promotion campaign, according to Lee, who said it is a way to expand the city’s economic capacity without necessarily expanding its physical footprint — and an area in which Seoul could develop its own model.

Why nights, why now

Lee said her proposal for a “24-hour city” in 2021 initially met with reservations, as nighttime activity was still closely associated with drinking alcohol and entertainment aimed at adults. But the concept gained renewed relevance later as city officials sought ways to reinvigorate the economy and help struggling small businesses during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a shift in how Seoul residents spend their evenings. As after-work company dinners become less common, Lee said, people increasingly want to use that time for their own interests, from exercise and cultural activities to family outings. The question for the city is whether its facilities and services have kept pace.

“If sports facilities close at 6 p.m., office workers can’t go,” she said. “As lifestyles change, a new group of consumers is emerging who want spaces and activities available at night. And with the growing number of visitors from overseas, that demand is increasing.”

The number of foreign visitors to the capital from January to September this year reached a record 13.14 million, up 21.5 percent from the same period in 2025.

3 priorities

The policy has three priorities: encouraging tourists to stay longer and spend more, meeting residents’ changing expectations and bringing customers back to local businesses. The goal is to make the city’s night “more enjoyable” for everyone, she said.

To put that vision into practice, the city is extending evening access to public sports facilities and cultural venues while improving lighting in parks and along the Han River. Museums and galleries are also expanding their nighttime programs, giving visitors more options for exercise, culture and family outings after work.

Several programs are already underway. Seoul Botanic Park is opening its greenhouse at night through Dec. 27, pairing exotic plants with soft lighting and music. Namdaemun Market is hosting the “Seoul Moonlight Dining” festival until Saturday, offering food until 9 p.m. to draw more visitors and extend spending beyond the daytime hours.

The city government has also designated 10 “Seoul Starlight Spots” to encourage evening visits to attractions and nearby businesses.

Historic sites are also finding new uses after dark. The city is expanding evening programs at these venues and opening them for nighttime weddings.

Keeping night activities going

Lee stressed that the initiative must become a dependable part of city life, not just a series of seasonal events.

“I worry that people might mistake the nighttime economy for a one-off event or just a few evenings of outdoor dining,” she said. “Sustainability is essential. I believe it will be a major factor in making the nighttime economy work.”

Safety, Lee said, gives Seoul an advantage in pursuing that vision, describing it as one of the few major cities where residents can run along a river or walk on mountain trails after dark with a sense of security.

But expanding nighttime activity means managing its impact on surrounding neighborhoods. Lee said the city is cooperating with local consultative bodies to address noise and waste.

“Noise and waste issues inevitably arise,” she said. “We are currently planning a system with merchants’ associations to clearly assign responsibility for nighttime cleanup.”

Transportation is another key to success, Lee said. While existing Owl Bus routes primarily help late-night passengers travel between central Seoul and outlying residential areas, the planned Firefly Bus service would operate on a loop connecting popular nightlife and tourist spots such as Hongdae, Gangnam and Dongdaemun Design Plaza, with buses running every 20 minutes from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“People need to feel confident they can get home safely before they will stay longer,” she said.

Asked how she hoped Seoul would look in five years, Lee described a city with more to offer after dark.

“A city where the day doesn’t end when the sun sets, but where new joys and opportunities unfold across the city — that’s what I hope to see,” she said.