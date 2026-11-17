South Koreans are split over whether Seoul should take issue with North Korean human rights violations, a survey showed Tuesday.

The poll, jointly conducted by the Seoul-based Database Center for North Korean Human Rights and Consumer Insight on 1,000 adults from Sept. 9-17, found 52 percent opposed Seoul's raising the issue directly.

Asked about the likely effect of raising the issue directly, 74.3 percent said it would hurt inter-Korean relations, 15.2 percent expected no effect and 10.5 percent expected a positive one.

Interest in North Korean human rights remained relatively high at 63.1 percent. Among the reasons cited, feeling empathy for North Koreans ranked first at 26.6 percent, followed by the shared history of the two Koreas as one nation at 17 percent.

An overwhelming majority of 95.8 percent agreed that North Korea's human rights conditions were serious, with 89.7 percent of them citing limited access to information and lack of freedom of expression as the most severe problems.

On outside involvement, 61.4 percent agreed that active intervention is needed as human rights are universal. The other 38.6 percent objected, saying it could amount to interference in internal affairs.

Some 66.1 percent said conditions in the North have not improved, while 12.2 percent saw some improvement.

Asked what would help most, 43.8 percent named international cooperation.

Respondents were less supportive of sending anti-regime leaflets across the border, with 61.1 percent calling it unnecessary and 38.9 percent backing the campaign.

On Seoul's push for peaceful coexistence with the North, 68.6 percent agreed and 31.4 percent disagreed.