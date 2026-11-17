Korea will suspend aircraft takeoffs nationwide for 35 minutes Thursday as students sit for the English listening section of the annual college entrance exam, with 130 flights facing schedule changes.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Tuesday that aircraft will be prohibited from taking off between 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m., when the listening test for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) will be administered.

The measure is intended to eliminate aircraft noise that could interfere with students' concentration during one of the exam's most closely monitored sections.

Aircraft already in the air will be required to remain at least 3 kilometers above ground during the restricted period. Emergency and other urgent flights will be exempt.

Restrictions will also apply to helicopters, light aircraft and drones.

The ministry said 130 flights, including 81 international and 49 domestic flights, would have their departure or arrival times adjusted to accommodate the temporary restrictions.

Airlines will notify passengers of the revised schedule in advance to minimize disruption.

The entire country will be designated a no-fly zone for drones during the 35-minute period, regardless of whether operators have previously received flight approval.

Those who violate the restrictions could face criminal penalties, according to the ministry.

The Korea Transportation Safety Authority plans to send text messages to licensed drone operators and individuals who have already obtained flight permits, warning them that all drone operations will be prohibited during the designated period.

The restriction will also be announced through the Drone One-Stop civil service portal.

The ministry said it would coordinate with air traffic control agencies, Korea Airports Corp., Incheon International Airport Corp. and airlines to ensure the restrictions are implemented smoothly.

“We will thoroughly implement necessary measures, including aircraft operation restrictions, so that students can concentrate on their English listening test in a stable environment,” said Jeong Chae-gyo, director general of the ministry's aviation policy office.

He also urged airlines and related agencies to cooperate with schedule adjustments and advance notifications, and asked passengers to check revised departure and arrival times before traveling.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







