Lithium-ion batteries charged to full capacity were far more likely to catch fire or undergo thermal runaway when subjected to external pressure, according to test results released by Seoul on Monday, raising questions about safety practices in warehouses storing large quantities of batteries.

The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters said four out of five batteries in both cylindrical and pouch-shaped categories experienced thermal runaway and ignition when charged to 100 percent.

The tests were conducted by the headquarters’ Fire Investigation Research Center following a July fire at a logistics center in Incheon, as authorities examined whether battery charge levels should be regulated during distribution and storage.

Researchers tested two commercially available types — cylindrical 18650 lithium-ion batteries and pouch-shaped lithium-ion polymer batteries — at charge levels of 30 percent, 50 percent, 70 percent and 100 percent.

Five tests were conducted at each charge level, with researchers applying controlled external pressure using a pneumatic press and monitoring voltage changes, temperature increases, gas release, thermal runaway and ignition.

When charged at 70 percent, both battery types released internal gas, while cylindrical batteries experienced thermal runaway and pouch-shaped batteries produced weak flames.

Neither type showed thermal runaway or ignition at 50 percent or 30 percent under the conditions tested.

The city cautioned that the findings do not establish that batteries charged to 50 percent or less are completely safe, noting that the experiment involved limited battery types and specific pressure conditions.

Commercially distributed batteries typically carry charge levels of 80 percent to 90 percent, and there are currently no regulations governing their charge levels during distribution and storage, the city said.

“Warehouses storing large quantities of goods require comprehensive safety management, including not only the safety of batteries themselves but also their charge levels, stacking methods and firefighting facilities to prevent fires from spreading,” a Seoul fire headquarters official said.

“Through this experiment, we confirmed that battery charge levels can affect fire risks,” said Hong Young-geun, chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

“We will continue to identify fire hazards through scientific experiments and analysis and build the evidence needed to establish effective safety management standards for battery distribution and storage,” Hong added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.