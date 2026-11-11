HD Construction Equipment, veterans ministry unveil Korean War memorial in Ethiopia

HD Construction Equipment has joined hands with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs to honor Ethiopian soldiers who fought and died during the 1950-53 Korean War, unveiling a memorial wall bearing their names at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The company said it held a ceremony to dedicate the memorial wall at the cathedral on Wednesday, coinciding with the International Memorial Day for U.N. Korean War Veterans.

The event was attended by HD Construction Equipment CEO Moon Jae-young, Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul, Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia Koo Hong-seok, Ethiopian defense officials and Korean War veterans and their families.

HD Construction Equipment and the veterans ministry signed a memorandum of understanding in May to establish memorial facilities in countries that sent troops to support Korea under U.N. Command. Ethiopia was selected as the first site, with HD Construction Equipment covering the full cost of construction.

The wall features individual plaques inscribed with the names of the 122 fallen soldiers, as well as messages of gratitude and remembrance in Korean, English and Amharic, Ethiopia's official working language. It also includes a bronze relief depicting members of the Kagnew Battalion marching alongside Ethiopia’s national symbol, the lion.

"It is deeply meaningful to permanently inscribe the names of Ethiopian heroes who gave their lives defending Korea's freedom and peace,” Kwon said in his congratulatory remarks for the event.

“The government will continue to honor the U.N. veterans who demonstrated extraordinary solidarity and humanity across national borders and do its utmost to ensure that future generations in Korea and the countries that sent troops remember and carry forward the legacy of their service and solidarity."

Alongside the memorial project, HD Construction Equipment will expand its cooperation with Ethiopia by supporting efforts to train local workers and develop skills needed for the country's infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company is working with local institutions to establish a training center to develop skilled construction equipment operators and maintenance technicians.

The center will provide training in equipment operation and maintenance to local young people, including descendants of Korean War veterans, helping develop skilled workers and expand employment opportunities.

“I hope the memorial wall will serve as a place to remember the noble sacrifices of Ethiopian veterans who fought for Korea and pass on their spirit to future generations,” Moon said.

“We will continue to contribute to Ethiopia's industrial and economic development through sustained cooperation, including efforts to train young skilled workers, while fulfilling our responsibilities as a company."

Ethiopia was the only African country to deploy ground troops to the Korean War. Its elite Kagnew Battalion, made up of imperial guards, sent about 3,500 soldiers to the conflict and recorded 253 victories in 253 engagements. A total of 122 Ethiopian soldiers were killed.