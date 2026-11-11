Busan tests sea taxi service linking major coastal attractions

Busan is testing a new sea taxi service that could offer residents and tourists a faster, more scenic way to travel between the southeastern port city's popular coastal destinations while avoiding road traffic.

Busan Metropolitan City conducted two trial runs of its planned Busan Sea Taxi service on Wednesday, inviting 16 local journalists to experience a 45-minute route connecting the Suyeong River, Gwangalli and Haeundae beaches.

Boats departed from APEC Naru Park at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., following a route divided into three 15-minute sections before returning to the river.

The service is intended to serve both as an alternative mode of transportation and a tourism attraction, offering passengers views of Busan's coastline while connecting districts that frequently experience traffic congestion.

Under the plan, at least six environmentally friendly vessels, each with a capacity of fewer than 50 passengers, will operate along the route, supported by three boarding facilities on the Suyeong River, at Gwangalli and in Haeundae.

The city plans to invest 1.4 billion won ($960,000) in boarding facilities and passenger amenities, with construction scheduled for completion in the second half of 2027.

Private operator Yacht Talrae Co. plans to build six vessels and bring them into service in stages by January 2028. The city and operator aim to launch operations as soon as the boarding facilities are ready, initially using whichever vessels have been completed.

Na Yun-bin, head of Busan's Tourism Content Industry Bureau, said the service would help strengthen the city's appeal as a marine tourism destination.

“We expect the Busan Sea Taxi to enhance Busan's tourism appeal as both a new means of transportation and a tourism attraction,” Na said.

“We will incorporate feedback from this test operation and make preparations to ensure that citizens can use the service safely and conveniently when full operations begin.”

Na added that the city would accelerate plans for other marine tourism offerings, including amphibious buses, as part of its ambition to establish Busan as a global marine tourism hub.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.