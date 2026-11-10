Financial Security Institute reports data leak following hacking attack

Korea's state-run Financial Security Institute (FSI) reported a data leak following a hacking attack targeting its security assessment system, officials said Tuesday.

The FSI, which oversees financial information provided by banks and insurers, detected the breach the previous day, according to financial authorities.

The leaked information reportedly came from the FSI's website used to conduct security assessments of financial institutions.

Officials said some information related to the security status submitted by financial firms may have been compromised in the breach.



