Navigating central Seoul on foot is getting easier as the city rolls out street-level crosswalks at major intersections, phasing out the labyrinth of underground passages and lengthy detours long forced upon pedestrians.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it has completed new crosswalk installations at Cheonggye 6-ga and Mugyo-dong intersection, while another is being built near Seoul Station, with opening targeted for the end of November.

At Cheonggye 6-ga, the installation ends a nearly 20-year wait for a street-level crossing.

Requests for the crosswalk date to 2006 but faced delays over concerns about the impact on underground shopping areas and nearby cultural heritage sites.

The city reached an agreement in December 2023 following mediation by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, involving the Seoul Metropolitan Government, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Seoul Facilities Corp. and three merchants' associations.

Construction was completed in October, allowing pedestrians to cross the eight- to 10-lane Jangchungdan-ro without relying exclusively on underground passages.

At Mugyo-dong intersection, the city has installed diagonal crosswalks near Mojeongyo Bridge, allowing pedestrians to cross directly rather than making two separate crossings.

The intersection connects Cheonggye Plaza with nearby offices and commercial buildings, making it particularly busy during lunch hours and evening commutes.

The third project, near Seoul Station Post Office, will add a street-level crossing north of Seoul Station intersection, connecting the station area with Sungnyemun Gate.

The new crossing is expected to reduce the walking distance between destinations from 180 meters to 110 meters, cutting 70 meters from the existing route through an underground passage.

The city said the improvements would particularly benefit older people, people with disabilities and others who have difficulty navigating stairs.

Seoul plans to continue identifying intersections where additional crosswalks could improve pedestrian safety and convenience.

“Reducing the inconvenience of having to take detours or go up and down stairs to cross roads is the starting point of improving the pedestrian environment for citizens,” Seoul Metropolitan Government Transportation Bureau Chief Yeo Jang-kwon said.

“We will continue to carefully examine the inconveniences citizens experience in their daily lives and create Seoul where everyone can walk and cross roads safely and conveniently,” he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.