Busan to host world port cities summit next year following Dunkirk

Busan will become the meeting point for port cities around the world next year, taking over from the French city of Dunkirk as host of a major international conference focused on the future of urban waterfronts and maritime industries.

Busan Metropolitan City announced Monday that it had officially secured the hosting role for the 22nd World Conference Cities & Ports during the closing ceremony of the 21st conference in Dunkirk on Friday (local time).

The 2027 gathering will take place Nov. 2-5 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), bringing together about 1,000 participants from 50 countries, including local government officials, port authorities, industry representatives and experts.

At the closing ceremony, Busan Vice Mayor for Economic Affairs Oh Seok-geun introduced the city's development and the growth of Busan Port, which marks its 150th anniversary this year and ranks as the world's second-largest transshipment port.

He also outlined major projects, including the redevelopment of North Port and efforts to establish infrastructure for supplying environmentally friendly marine fuels.

Oh invited international port city representatives to Busan and said the city hoped to serve as a bridge between the 2027 conference and the United Nations Ocean Conference scheduled to take place in Busan in June 2028.

During the Dunkirk gathering, Busan operated a promotional pavilion under the slogan “BUSAN 2027,” showcasing its vision as a maritime hub and distributing souvenirs prepared with the Busan Tourism Organization.

The city delegation also attended members' meetings and discussions on the future of port cities, while meeting with the newly formed AIVP executive committee, chaired by Olga Farman of the Quebec Port Authority, to seek support for next year's event.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said the city would ensure the conference builds on discussions begun in Dunkirk.

“We will prepare the 2027 conference without a hitch so that the movement that began in Dunkirk can lead to action in Busan,” Chun said.

“Building on this conference, we will do our utmost to help Busan become a center of cooperation among port cities worldwide,” he said.

The AIVP secretariat is scheduled to visit Busan from Dec. 1-5 to inspect BEXCO, accommodation facilities and other venues before detailed preparations begin.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.