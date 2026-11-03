Seoul selects 10 hidden night spots to revive local businesses

Seoul is looking beyond its famous landmarks to brighten overlooked corners of the city, betting that better nighttime attractions can draw visitors into neighborhood streets and give local businesses a boost.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has selected 10 locations for its 2026 Seoul Starlight Attractions project, which will transform underused parks, streams, walking paths and historic districts into destinations for evening recreation and sightseeing.

The initiative aims to do more than install decorative lighting, encouraging visitors to stay longer, enjoy cultural activities and spend money at nearby restaurants, cafes and traditional markets.

Among the selected sites is Heukseok Waterfront Trail in Dongjak District, where the area beneath an Olympic Expressway bridge will be redesigned with media art, landscape lighting, accessible walking paths, a running track and riverside seating overlooking the Han River and Nodeul Island.

In western Seoul’s Seodaemun District, the local government will transform the Baramsan hill area of Changcheon Neighborhood Park into a night-view garden. The revitalization project includes an upgraded windmill, illuminated stairways, and an expanded observation deck offering sweeping views of the vibrant Sinchon district.

Other projects include lighting installations along Yangjae Stream's metasequoia-lined path in Gangnam District, an illuminated outdoor gallery along Seongbuk Stream and a nighttime walking route through Mount Baebong in Dongdaemun District.

The 10 locations also include Hwarangdae Railroad Park in Nowon District, Mount Yongma Skywalk in Jungnang District, Seokchon Lake in Songpa District and Jeongdong Street's historic buildings in Jung District.

The city received 27 proposals from 21 districts and selected the final 10 after document and on-site evaluations, with experts assessing accessibility, safety, tourism potential and links to surrounding businesses.

Seoul plans to provide up to 1 billion won ($745,400) for each selected location, depending on individual project plans and administrative requirements.

"Resources that make Seoul's nights special are not far away; they are hidden in neighborhood parks, streams and alleys that we pass every day," said Kim Hyun-woo, the office director for Seoul Economic Affairs.

"We will discover the hidden attractions across Seoul so residents can say, 'I never knew such beautiful night views existed in my neighborhood,' and ensure that people visit and stay at night, with that vitality extending to the local economy."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







