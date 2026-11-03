Congolese community in Korea elects new leadership
Summary
The Dynamic of the Congolese Elite in Korea elected a new executive committee at an extraordinary general assembly in Korea. Frigeant Bahuma was elected president, with Tyno Bashizim as vice president, Chon Mada as secretary-general and Alice Kiyonga as treasurer. The committee said it would strengthen connections within the Congolese community and promote cooperation with Korean institutions.
Key Facts
- The organization is also known by its French name, Dynamique de l'Élite Congolaise en Corée du Sud.
- Eloi Fataki, vice president of the General Assembly, led the meeting, and professor Merlec Mpyana reviewed the organization’s history and mission.
- Outgoing Executive Bureau president Reagan Ingoma presented the organization’s 2025-2026 activity report, covering achievements, challenges and developments during his tenure.
- The organization thanked the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Korea and its institutional partners for supporting the previous committee.
Congolese professionals and academics in Korea have elected a new leadership team, seeking to strengthen ties within their diaspora community and expand cooperation with Korean institutions.
The Dynamic of the Congolese Elite in Korea, known in French as Dynamique de l'Élite Congolaise en Corée du Sud, held an extraordinary and elective general assembly, bringing together members of the Congolese academic and professional community.
The meeting opened under the leadership of Eloi Fataki, vice president of the General Assembly, followed by a presentation by professor Merlec Mpyana, who reviewed the organization's history and its mission to unite and empower Congolese intellectuals and professionals in Korea.
Reagan Ingoma, the outgoing president of the Executive Bureau, presented the organization's 2025-2026 activity report, outlining achievements, challenges and key developments during his tenure.
Members also welcomed new participants before proceeding to the election of the next executive committee.
Frigeant Bahuma was elected president, with Tyno Bashizim named vice president. Chon Mada was elected secretary-general, while Alice Kiyonga took the position of treasurer.
The newly elected committee said it would work to strengthen connections within the Congolese community and promote closer cooperation between Congolese residents and Korean institutions.
The organization also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Korea and its institutional partners for their support during the previous committee's term.
The assembly concluded with members expressing solidarity and optimism about the organization's future.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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