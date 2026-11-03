Congolese community in Korea elects new leadership

Congolese professionals and academics in Korea have elected a new leadership team, seeking to strengthen ties within their diaspora community and expand cooperation with Korean institutions.

The Dynamic of the Congolese Elite in Korea, known in French as Dynamique de l'Élite Congolaise en Corée du Sud, held an extraordinary and elective general assembly, bringing together members of the Congolese academic and professional community.

The meeting opened under the leadership of Eloi Fataki, vice president of the General Assembly, followed by a presentation by professor Merlec Mpyana, who reviewed the organization's history and its mission to unite and empower Congolese intellectuals and professionals in Korea.

Reagan Ingoma, the outgoing president of the Executive Bureau, presented the organization's 2025-2026 activity report, outlining achievements, challenges and key developments during his tenure.

Members also welcomed new participants before proceeding to the election of the next executive committee.

Frigeant Bahuma was elected president, with Tyno Bashizim named vice president. Chon Mada was elected secretary-general, while Alice Kiyonga took the position of treasurer.

The newly elected committee said it would work to strengthen connections within the Congolese community and promote closer cooperation between Congolese residents and Korean institutions.

The organization also expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Korea and its institutional partners for their support during the previous committee's term.

The assembly concluded with members expressing solidarity and optimism about the organization's future.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.