2 Air Force training aircraft collide mid-air in Sept.; no casualties reported

Two Air Force KT-1 training aircraft collided mid-air while attempting to land at an air base in Sacheon in September, but the accident did not result in any injuries to the pilots, officials said Sunday.

One of the training aircraft was attempting to land near Sacheon Air Base in the namesake city, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on the morning of Sept. 1 when its wing collided with the fuselage of another aircraft.

Both aircraft belong to the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing.

The two aircraft subsequently made emergency landings safely, with no injuries reported among the pilots, Air Force officials said.

Both aircraft reportedly suffered damage.

After determining that the pilots involved were negligent, the Air Force has referred them to a disciplinary committee.