2 Air Force training aircraft collide mid-air in Sept.; no casualties reported
Summary
Two Air Force KT-1 training aircraft collided while attempting to land near Sacheon Air Base on the morning of Sept. 1, and both made safe emergency landings with no pilot injuries. The aircraft belonged to the Air Force’s 3rd Flying Training Wing and were damaged. After determining that the pilots involved were negligent, the Air Force referred them to a disciplinary committee.
Key Facts
- The collision occurred when one aircraft’s wing struck the fuselage of the other.
- Sacheon is about 300 kilometers south of Seoul.
- Both aircraft reportedly suffered damage.
- The Air Force said the pilots were referred to a disciplinary committee after it determined they were negligent.
Two Air Force KT-1 training aircraft collided mid-air while attempting to land at an air base in Sacheon in September, but the accident did not result in any injuries to the pilots, officials said Sunday.
One of the training aircraft was attempting to land near Sacheon Air Base in the namesake city, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, on the morning of Sept. 1 when its wing collided with the fuselage of another aircraft.
Both aircraft belong to the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing.
The two aircraft subsequently made emergency landings safely, with no injuries reported among the pilots, Air Force officials said.
Both aircraft reportedly suffered damage.
After determining that the pilots involved were negligent, the Air Force has referred them to a disciplinary committee.
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