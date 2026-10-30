As online gambling increasingly draws young people into its orbit, casino operator Paradise is putting its money behind a campaign urging teenagers to find a different kind of excitement — one built around their ambitions rather than bets.

Paradise said Friday it had fully funded the production of a youth gambling prevention advertisement in partnership with the Korea Center on Gambling Problems, with the video set to debut on television and online platforms at the end of October.

Titled “I play a different game,” the campaign carries a message encouraging teenagers to turn away from online gambling and pursue a wider world of opportunities, dreams and personal potential.

The advertisement aims to communicate the risks of gambling in language and imagery tailored to younger audiences while raising public awareness of the issue.

The initiative builds on a partnership established in September 2025, when Paradise and the Korea Center on Gambling Problems signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop gambling prevention content for teenagers and expand counseling services tailored to foreign nationals.

In May, Paradise also sponsored the third Youth Gambling Prevention Week event at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Seoul, with company employees taking part in the public awareness activities.

The company said its efforts extend beyond the campaign, citing measures introduced as part of its responsible gambling policies, including operating a gambling addiction prevention center, allowing customers to set their own gaming time limits and developing a system to predict gambling addiction risks.

Paradise said it plans to strengthen cooperation with specialized institutions and expand initiatives aimed at protecting young people and promoting healthier leisure activities.

"Preventing gambling problems among teenagers is an important task that society must work together to address to protect future generations," a Paradise official said.

"We will continue to expand practical prevention activities through cooperation with specialized institutions and make sustained efforts to promote healthy leisure culture and fulfill our social responsibilities."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.