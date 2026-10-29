Overseas Koreans can now renew military discharge cards at embassies

Overseas Koreans living abroad can now easily apply for the reissuance of their military discharge certificates at Korean diplomatic missions, including embassies and consulates, without appointing a proxy in Korea.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) and the Overseas Koreans Agency (OKA) announced Thursday that the expanded consular service takes effect immediately.

Previously, diplomatic missions provided military service certificates, but lacked a system to issue replacement discharge certificates. Consequently, Koreans residing overseas who lost or damaged their certificates had to designate a representative back home to handle the application process, causing significant inconvenience.

To honor veterans and streamline administrative support, the MMA issues wallet-sized, card-style discharge certificates in both Korean and English.

Under the new arrangement, the MMA updated the relevant legal framework and established an integrated network with the OKA’s Consular Services 24 system. Overseas Koreans can now submit reissuance requests directly at local diplomatic missions, which are processed upon verification by regional MMA offices.

In addition, select diplomatic missions will allow applicants to receive their reissued certificates by mail, similar to the existing service for military service certificates.

“This improvement enables overseas Koreans who previously faced difficulties with domestic online identity verification to request replacement discharge certificates much more conveniently,” an MMA official said. “We will continue to refine military administrative services to better meet the needs of citizens living abroad.”

An OKA official added, “This is a meaningful step toward enhancing practical administrative support for our overseas community, and we will keep collaborating with relevant government agencies to expand tailored services for Koreans abroad.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



















