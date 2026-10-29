Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Austin, Texas, to cooperate on artificial intelligence (AI) water management, meeting with a delegation led by Michael Rogers, the city’s assistant city manager.

The pact aims to share data-based smart water management solutions in response to the climate crisis and the growth of advanced industries, while strengthening a sustainable global water cooperation network.

Key areas include sharing best practices and technologies, holding joint seminars to build smart water management capabilities, and identifying and implementing joint proof-of-concept projects for local application.

Discussions began in January at CES 2026, when the Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce expressed interest in K-water’s technologies. Following exchanges that included K-water’s August attendance at the Central Texas-Korea Summit, the Austin delegation’s Korea visit and the signing of the agreement have laid the groundwork for substantive cooperation.

Austin Water, the city’s water utility, has recently shown interest in securing alternative water sources and adopting smart water management technologies to ensure a stable supply as urban development and data center expansion drive up demand.

K-water has been applying AI and digital technologies throughout its water management operations to improve efficiency and stability. Its digital twin water management platform and AI-based autonomous water treatment plant operation system took first and third place, respectively, in a June ranking of the top 10 public institution innovation projects by the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

K-water’s AI water treatment plant technology also cleared the International Organization for Standardization’s official vote on a Draft International Standard, putting it on track to become an international standard.

K-water plans to match Austin’s water management needs with its AI and digital capabilities, expanding cooperation in the U.S. market and exploring technology links that could open demonstration and business opportunities for Korean water companies.

“This agreement is significant because it shares AI water management technologies with Austin, a hub of U.S. advanced industries, and lays the foundation for sustainable cooperation,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae.

“Drawing on 60 years of expertise, we will help Austin secure water resources and manage them efficiently, and expand cooperation so Korean water companies can go global.”