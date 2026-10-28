The launch of Korea's first modern streetcar network has encountered a temporary regulatory roadblock, forcing city officials to push back the line's planned December debut as local authorities work to finalize safety protocols along shared pedestrian and roadway corridors.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that full commercial operation of the Wirye Line tram — a 5.4-kilometer wireless streetcar project — will be postponed into next year. Although physical construction is 97 percent complete, the delay stems from protracted disputes among government agencies over traffic safety infrastructure and regulatory jurisdiction.

Spanning 12 stations, the 350.3 billion won ($253 million) transit project connects Macheon Station on Seoul Subway Line 5 with Bokjeong Station and Namwirye Station on Line 8 and the Suin-Bundang Line.

The line represents a major milestone for urban transit in Korea, marking the return of streetcars to the capital for the first time since the city decommissioned its original tram network in 1968. It is also the nation’s first transit line to deploy wireless, battery-powered streetcars operating on ultralow-floor tracks for barrier-free access.

However, the line’s design created a complex legal puzzle.

About 1.2 kilometers of the route is shared directly with pedestrians, while trams must cross 13 active vehicular intersections. Interagency friction emerged over whether the right-of-way should be legally classified as a railway or a public road, leaving the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency unable to finalize traffic safety reviews.

Following a mediation ruling by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Sept. 1, municipal authorities formally designated the route as a shared roadway and commissioned a comprehensive traffic safety assessment with the Road Traffic Authority earlier this month.

To minimize further setbacks, the city has adopted a fast-track administrative approach to conduct safety reviews and trial operations simultaneously rather than sequentially. Officials expect to complete safety inspections by March and announce a finalized launch schedule in the first half of next year.

"We offer our sincere apologies to citizens who have waited so long, as the opening has been delayed during the process of ensuring safety and establishing legal and institutional frameworks for the nation's first tram," said Lim Choon-keun, head of the city's Urban Infrastructure Headquarters. "We will thoroughly and swiftly execute the remaining safety procedures to ensure the public can use the system with peace of mind while minimizing further delays."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.