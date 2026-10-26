Seoul pop-up puts 19 young entrepreneurs' ideas to public test

Nineteen aspiring entrepreneurs will put their business ideas to the test in Seoul’s Ikseon-dong neighborhood Friday, showcasing products and services developed over five months in a city-backed program designed to turn local culture and resources into viable businesses.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the pop-up event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first floor of Stage X Ikseon, where visitors can try prototypes, offer feedback and help participants assess market demand.

The teams are part of the fifth cohort of Local in Seoul, a program that trains young entrepreneurs to build brands rooted in the character, stories and resources of local neighborhoods.

Since their selection in June, participants have prepared business ideas in four local commercial districts: Magok Art Street in Gangseo District, Konkuk Youth Street in Gwangjin District, Noryangjin Mannaro in Dongjak District and Gwanghui Road in Jung District.

The projects range from tea-tasting kits inspired by East Asian traditions to interactive activities built around board games, emotion cards and illustrated workbooks.

One team, Fitchette, will introduce miniature wood-fired pizzas served tapas-style, while DIMLIT will collect customer feedback on the taste and pricing of Hong Kong-style desserts.

Visitors can also use “PICK cards” to select brands that catch their attention or ones they would like to see open in their own neighborhoods, giving the entrepreneurs direct insight into consumer preferences.

A homecoming event for participants and experienced local business owners will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, featuring advice on store operations, customer engagement and business development.

The city plans to evaluate the teams’ progress at a Local Demo Day on Nov. 18 and select participants for further support, including advanced consulting, marketing assistance, business development grants of up to 30 million won ($20,700) and startup loans of up to 100 million won.

Park Kyung-hwan, head of Seoul’s Labor and Livelihood Bureau, said the program aims to help young entrepreneurs turn creative ideas into sustainable businesses that take root in local commercial districts.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















