Seoul to invite rail officials from 6 nations to share transit expertise

Seoul is bringing railway officials from six countries to Korea this week in a bid to turn its urban transit expertise into overseas contracts for Korean rail operators and manufacturers.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that 12 officials from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Egypt and Malaysia are taking part in its five-day international training program, which runs through Friday.

The program is the largest of its kind since 2020, according to the city, and brings together officials from countries pursuing major urban railway projects.

Rather than limiting the visit to policy discussions, Seoul has designed the program to expose participants to the technology and operations behind its transit network, from traffic management to train manufacturing.

The itinerary includes the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service, known as TOPIS, Seoul Metro, the Shinbundang Line and the Ui-Sinseol Line, as well as the Korea Railroad Research Institute and a railway vehicle manufacturing plant.

The visits are intended to give participants a broad view of Korea’s rail industry, spanning planning, day-to-day operations, research and production.

Seoul has hosted railway officials from overseas since 2013, building relationships with public agencies and decision-makers that the city says have helped Korean companies secure major projects abroad.

Over the past three years, Korean companies have won urban railway contracts worth about 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in countries that have participated in the training program, according to the city.

The initiative comes as participating countries continue to develop their urban transit infrastructure, creating potential opportunities for Korean operators and private-sector suppliers.

Im Chun-geun, head of Seoul’s Urban Infrastructure Headquarters, said the city’s operating expertise and relationships with overseas partners were producing tangible results for Korean businesses.

He said Seoul would continue supporting the program to help participating countries improve their railway systems while expanding Korean companies’ reach in global markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







