Foreign homeownership in Korea surges 30% over 3 years, approaching 100,000 mark

Foreign nationals owned nearly 100,000 homes in multiunit housing, or "gongdong jutaek" — a category spanning high-rise apartments to low-rise "dasedae" multifamily homes — in Korea last year, with ownership rising roughly 30 percent over three years and Vietnamese holdings more than doubling, according to government data submitted to a lawmaker.

The data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Real Estate Board, provided to Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), showed that foreign nationals owned 99,215 multiunit residential properties in the second half of 2025. That marks a 30.3 percent increase, or 23,068 units, from 76,147 in the second half of 2022.

Chinese nationals accounted for the bulk of the growth.

Their holdings climbed 37.2 percent from 43,058 to 59,082 units over the period, representing 69.5 percent of the overall national increase.

Vietnamese nationals posted the fastest growth rate, with their holdings surging 112 percent from 842 to 1,786 properties. American nationals remained the second-largest foreign group, with holdings rising from 16,810 to 19,435 units.

Holdings by Canadian, Japanese and Australian nationals also expanded by more than 10 percent over the same three-year period.

The rise comes as authorities step up scrutiny of real estate transactions involving foreign buyers for potential violations of Korean law.

Between 2022 and 2025, officials flagged 2,368 transactions involving foreign buyers for suspected irregularities and referred them to relevant government agencies, including the National Tax Service, the Financial Services Commission, the National Police Agency and local authorities.

Of the 2,179 cases that involved foreign buyers acquiring homes rather than selling them to Korean citizens, 1,184 — or 54.3 percent — involved Chinese nationals, while 33 involved Vietnamese buyers.

However, the data does not disclose how many of those referred cases ultimately resulted in penalties or other enforcement actions. Neither the Korea Real Estate Board nor the land ministry separately tracks final outcomes such as administrative fines, back taxes, or criminal convictions.

This monitoring gap has raised questions about whether current regulatory oversight can effectively track cases beyond initial referrals, particularly as foreign homeownership continues to expand.

In response, the government has tightened controls on foreign real estate purchases, including designating key areas of Greater Seoul as restricted zones where foreign buyers must obtain local government approval before purchasing property.

Kim, a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, urged authorities to look beyond initial referrals and refine real estate statistics to break down foreign ownership by visa status, number of properties owned and price brackets.

"Foreign ownership of residential properties continues to rise, and suspected irregular transactions are repeatedly referred to relevant authorities, but concerns remain over the lack of a system for comprehensively tracking what happens after those referrals," Kim said.

"The government’s oversight of foreign real estate transactions must not stop at flagging suspected violations,” she added. “It must ensure these cases are followed through with thorough investigations and concrete enforcement."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.