Every year, it seems like one high school’s graduation album captures nationwide attention.

Since 2009, students at Uijeongbu High School have marked graduation by posing for yearbook photos inspired by the memes and issues that dominated public attention that year, parodying everything from the news to scenes from television dramas, animated films and viral internet memes.

On Monday, the school’s broadcasting club released preview photos for this year’s album.

One standout was a recreation of K-pop group RESCENE member Minami's “gyaru” makeup. The group went from obscurity to K-pop stardom almost overnight the group took off on short-form platforms, turning RESCENE into a symbol of improbable success for idols from smaller agencies.

Hong Myung-bo, the former manager of the Korean national football team who faced fierce criticism following the team’s disastrous exit from the World Cup group stage, was also parodied, along with Son Heung-min, the team captain who reportedly fell out with Hong.

“The King’s Warden,” released in February and drawing some 16.91 million moviegoers, was also subject to an homage, with students portraying the film’s main characters. Jensen Huang, who made his first visit to Korea last October, was featured as well, alongside the fried chicken he ate..

Other photos featured characters from animated films and games, including “Toy Story,” “Super Mario,” and Pikachu from "Pokemon."

The tradition of incorporating memes and events into the school yearbook has continued for more than 15 years. Though the photos have occasionally stirred controversy over issues ranging from racial discrimination to perceived political bias, the students’ creative concepts and elaborate makeup have turned the album into an annual look at the trends that shape Korea.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.