Gyeonggi Province, the populous region enveloping Seoul, will officially launch an integrated digital platform Wednesday designed to consolidate essential administrative and livelihood data for foreign residents using generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative, named the "Gyeonggi Foreign Resident Portal," represents a major step forward in the regional government's effort to dismantle chronic language and structural barriers that have long complicated resettlement for Korea’s growing immigrant population.

Developed by the province’s Immigration and Social Policy Division, the portal serves as a centralized hub for critical sectors, including employment, public administration, healthcare, education and social welfare. Previously, such data was fragmented across various municipal and ministerial websites, presenting a steep hurdle for non-native speakers.

To bridge this gap, the platform integrates a generative AI-powered chatbot and robust multilingual machine translation capabilities. The underlying AI model has been trained on government datasets, specifically prioritizing high-frequency inquiries regarding legal residency status, labor regulations and emergency services to deliver accurate, real-time responses.

Beyond institutional support, the portal features a location-based community forum, allowing users to exchange local insights ranging from hospital reviews and school admissions to community cultural events.

The official rollout follows a rigorous two-month pilot program and system optimization phase, launched in late May for public officials and local immigrant advocacy groups. Built with a responsive web design, the portal automatically recalibrates for mobile devices and tablets, optimizing digital accessibility.

Regional authorities view the platform as a blueprint for civic inclusion.

Korea has steadily adjusted its immigration policies to offset severe demographic shortages driven by a record-low birth rate, turning provinces like Gyeonggi into dynamic, multicultural hubs.

"The Gyeonggi Immigrant Portal is a vital integration tool engineered to ensure that information scarcity does not impede social mobility," said Yoon Hyun-ok, head of the Gyeonggi Immigration and Social Policy Division. "Moving forward, we will continuously refine the service based on community feedback to ensure it remains a cornerstone of stable resettlement and broader social cohesion."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.