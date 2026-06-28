Sejong University’s Graduate School of Virtual Convergence hosts immersive brand experience exhibition

Sejong University’s Graduate School of Virtual Convergence held an exhibition showcasing immersive brand experience projects at its campus in Seoul early June.

The university said Friday the BrandVerse Exhibition, held June 8 in the school's Jingwan Hall, showcased the outcomes of projects completed by students over the semester.

The exhibition unveiled immersive brand experience content using various digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), interactive media and spatial experience design.

“BrandVerse” is a combination of “brand” and “universe.” It implies that a brand can expand beyond a mere visual identity into an entire universe of its own.

The university said the event proposed a new approach to brand communication in which visitors actively explore, interact with and experience brands, moving beyond the conventional way of simply consuming brands.

The exhibition consisted of project outcomes from the school's Immersive Brand Experience Design course. After analyzing the values and stories of each brand, students reinterpreted them through digital technologies and spatial experience design to create new forms of immersive content.

Visitors had the opportunity to experience diverse interactions within the spaces created by the brands and directly engage with the brand universes, according to the university.

Students presented five projects at the exhibition.

“Immersive Gallery in Kumiok,” presented by Yang Jin-woo, Kim Se-joong and Ahn Jun-young, is a project that transforms a brand exhibition space into an interactive wall-based environment. It was designed to allow visitors to explore exhibition information and the production process, immersing themselves in the brand’s story.

Kim Kyung-hwan’s “Story Tailor” is a creative content project, which helps visitors create their own fairytales through conversations with AI based on children’s drawings. The content was designed to provide users with an experience of completing a one-of-a-kind storybook by choosing the direction of the story.

“Haribo Jelly World: Interactive Immersive Experience” by Ryu No-a, Jegal Hong and Kim Hyo-won is an immersive content project based on the Haribo jelly brand. Visitors experienced the brand through all five senses by completing four missions – finding, touching, drawing and collecting their own jelly creations.

Choi Eun-ji’s “Time Brewing LAB by O” is an interactive exhibition based on “O,” the second brand of tea supplier Osulloc. It was designed to allow visitors to experience the brand’s lifestyle values through interaction that recommends personalized tea menus based on the user’s time and condition.

“Cafe Checkmate” by Ko Da-young and Jang In-jeong is a project that implements a cafe brand inspired by chess in the form of an interactive kiosk. It was designed to enable visitors to create their own personalized menu through various choices and interactions, completing their own brand experience.

“The BrandVerse Exhibition offered an opportunity to share the achievements of students who have reinterpreted and implemented brand experiences using digital technologies,” said Song Hyoung-kyu, the professor leading the Graduate School of Virtual Convergence project.

He added, “We will continue to expand practice-oriented education to cultivate interdisciplinary talent equipped with creative content production capabilities based on AI and XR technologies.”