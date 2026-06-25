Korea University to launch International Summer Campus 2026 Saturday

Korea University is launching International Summer Campus (ISC) 2026, the nation’s largest summer university program for international students, at its Seoul campus on Saturday.

The university said Wednesday that more than 2,000 students from around 300 universities in some 50 countries will participate in the ISC, which consists of four-week and six-week programs.

ISC 2026 offers over 90 courses taught by approximately 40 faculty members. The lineup includes five newly introduced courses delivered by distinguished scholars from around the world.

The new courses will be taught by faculty members from leading global universities, including University College London, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, KU Leuven and the University of Toronto. The courses cover a wide range of fields, including creative industries, life sciences, entrepreneurship, Chinese characters and cultural psychology.

Korea University said it has added three new cultural experience programs to the summer program lineup this year, reflecting international students’ growing interest in Korean culture, including K-pop and K-content.

The programs offer immersive K-content experiences, including a Nanta performance, a dance class and studio tour at SM Universe – an arts education institute operated by SM Entertainment – and a special lecture on the K-pop industry by an expert from SM Entertainment.

A total of nine cultural experience programs – seven free and two paid – will be offered during ISC 2026, the university said.

The ISC, it added, is attracting attention from students across the globe with its unique model that goes beyond conventional language programs or cultural experiences by combining a structured, credit-bearing academic program with diverse K-culture experiences.

“Students from leading universities around the world choose Korea University’s summer program for reasons that go beyond earning academic credits,” a university official said. “The program’s unique appeal lies in experiencing the fusion of K-culture and K-academy in Seoul.”

Launched in 2004 with around 300 participants, the ISC has grown steadily over the past 22 years to become Korea’s largest international summer university program.

While international students account for majority of participants, Korea University students, students from other universities in Korea and prospective university students also join the program, creating a truly global campus environment where students of diverse nationalities and backgrounds interact and connect.

Previously, the ISC held a graduation ceremony only at the conclusion of the six-week program. Starting in 2026, a farewell reception will be introduced for participants of the four-week program.

Scheduled for July 23, the farewell reception will offer a meaningful opportunity for faculty members and students to share their experiences, reflect on their four-week program and build connections.