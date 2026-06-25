Kookmin University unveils 2 Korean typefaces to mark 80th anniversary

Kookmin University has developed two Korean typefaces to embody its history and future vision in celebration of its 80th anniversary this year.

The university said Wednesday that the development was carried out for nearly a year to establish a consistent design identity across various anniversary projects and to reflect its unique identity in both internal and external communications.

It noted that the new typefaces, Sungkok Font and Haeong Font, focus on capturing the university’s beginnings and its future vision.

Sungkok Font symbolizes the university’s founding spirit and the historical legacy of Sungkok Kim Sung-kon, who played a key role in the revival of Kookmin University.

Haeong Font, meanwhile, embodies the spirit of challenge and innovation for the future represented by Haeong Kim Suk-won, the eldest son of Kim Sung-kon and former chairman of the SsangYong Group.

The fonts were designed to visually embody Kookmin’s vision of becoming a university that sets new standards in higher education.

“The development of the typefaces is one of the 10 major projects for Kookmin University’s 80th anniversary, aimed at reflecting on its journey and presenting a new direction for the future,” said Jeong Seung-ryul, president of the university.

“This initiative will help convey our university’s unique identity and vision in a distinctive way while strengthening the sense of belonging and pride among members of the university community,” he added.

A key feature is the variable font system, which organically moves between a traditional serif style with decorative strokes and a modern sans-serif style without such strokes.

The university plans to apply the typefaces to a wide range of online and offline promotional materials, including the 80th anniversary logo, banners, posters, videos, website content and social media materials.

Through the application, the university seeks to enhance visual consistency across its anniversary projects and expand the typefaces into a unique brand asset that can be shared by students, faculty, alumni and the local community.

The fonts are available for free download and use on the Kookmin University website.

“The development of these typefaces was not simply about creating new fonts, but rather a process of translating Kookmin University’s 80-year history and future vision into a single visual language,” said Park Yun-jung, convergence design professor at the university’s Graduate School of Techno-Design.

“From the perspective of the university’s spirit and heritage, we carefully reviewed extensive materials and refined multiple drafts over a long period of time to naturally incorporate the significance of Sungkok and Haeong into the structure and impression of the typefaces,” she added.

Park plans to continue to develop the typefaces as cultural assets with public value.

Meanwhile, the university announced its future vision, “KMU VISION 2035: EDGE,” to mark its 80th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to securing a competitive edge in an increasingly competitive higher education environment.

“EDGE” represents four core values: Entrepreneurship, DX (digital transformation), Global competency, and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance).