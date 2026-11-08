Korean theaters are bracing for a massive year-end at the box office, capped by a rare same-day clash between Hollywood blockbusters "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday" on Dec. 16.

With domestic distributors setting the pace in November with major releases, local theaters are building strong momentum toward one of their highest-grossing year-end finishes.

According to data from the Korean Film Council, cumulative attendance reached 105.77 million as of Sunday, nearing last year’s full-year total. Powered by hit movies such as "The King's Warden" and "The Odyssey," the local box office surpassed the 100 million mark in October, reaching the milestone more than two months earlier than last year.

Among the upcoming titles, Korean cinema takes the spotlight first in November.

Mystery drama "White Blast," starring Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan, hits screens on Nov. 18. Directed by Hong Eui-jeong, whose debut feature "Voice of Silence" earned widespread critical acclaim, the film reunites the two lead actors five years after their collaboration on the hit action film "Escape from Mogadishu."

Set in an isolated rural train station cut off by a severe blizzard, the story follows a retiring stationmaster (Kim) and his successor (Koo) who stumble upon a corpse.

"There is a distinct dark comedy woven into the narrative," Kim said during a press conference in Seoul last month. "Whenever a character with a vulnerable heart makes a choice, a tragicomedy unfolds."

The film will also screen in 4DX, utilizing motion seats, wind and water effects to make audiences feel the atmosphere of the story where extreme weather acts as a central character.

Action noir "Tristes Tropiques" is also scheduled for a November release. Directed by Park Hoon-jung, known for genre hits "New World" (2013) and "The Witch” (2018), the film marks his return three years after "The Childe."

The plot revolves around a group of young assassins raised by a master in the rainforest, who turn against each other following his death. Veteran actor Kim Myung-min and Park Hae-soo lead the ensemble cast alongside several Taiwanese actors.

Hollywood makes its initial November move with "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," opening Nov. 18. Set 24 years before the original trilogy, the prequel follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who later becomes Katniss Everdeen's mentor, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Francis Lawrence returns to direct the latest installment of the franchise.

December, however, belongs to the high-stakes clash between "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday."

Director Denis Villeneuve concludes his sci-fi trilogy with "Dune: Part Three," which opens in Korea two days ahead of its North American release. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to lead the cast, joined by Robert Pattinson.

The previous two installments drew 1.66 million and 2.02 million viewers in Korea, respectively. Notably, IMAX screenings accounted for 21.3 percent of the second film's total audience, drawing roughly 430,000 viewers to premium screens.

That high proportion has renewed focus on premium formats, following the box office surge of "The Odyssey" this past summer. With portions of the third film shot on native IMAX cameras, a full-scale IMAX release is already locked in.

Marvel also marks its franchise’s return with "Avengers: Doomsday." Directors Anthony and Joe Russo return to the helm, while Robert Downey Jr. makes a headline-grabbing return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Doctor Doom.

Marvel's box office draw in Korea has moderated since "Endgame" pulled in 13.93 million viewers in 2019. Last year's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" managed 590,000 admissions, though "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" showed signs of recovery over the summer.

Unlike "Dune," an official IMAX release for "Avengers: Doomsday" in Korea remains unconfirmed amid reports of tight premium screen scheduling in North America.