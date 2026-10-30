Director Hong Eui-jeong describes her latest mystery drama "White Blast" as a tense survival story where two characters engage in an unpredictable psychological game within a completely isolated space.

"It is a story about people struggling to survive," Hong said during a press conference in Seoul, Friday. "Set in an isolated space, viewers will be able to watch a mystery survival game driven by two deeply human yet distinctive characters."

"White Blast" centers around a remote rural train station trapped by a severe snowstorm. The story unfolds after Gap-soo (Kim Yoon-seok), the chief of the station, and Hyeon-taek (Koo Kyo-hwan), a newly assigned staff member, discover a mysterious corpse.

The director expressed her hope that the movie will encourage viewers to question their own perceptions and moral judgments as the plot twists and turns.

"I hope viewers will ask themselves questions like 'How could my judgment be so wrong?' or 'Is it right to root for this person?' as they watch the movie," Hong said. "Depending on their perspective, the story may look completely different.”

Kim plays Gap-soo, who has spent his entire career at the quiet station. He explained he was immediately drawn to the screenplay because of its direct storytelling style.

"The story cuts out unnecessary elements and focuses purely on the core plot,"

Kim said. "It feels like a long time since I last encountered a script with this kind of raw power."

Koo said his role marks a reunion with Kim, who previously acted together in the 2021 hit movie "Escape from Mogadishu."

“After I read the screenplay, I felt a strong urge to bring those written words to life through action," Koo said. "The moment I put on the uniform and hat, I felt an instant rush of excitement as an actor."

Roh Yoon-seo also joins the mystery drama as a newly appointed police officer in the snowy village who gets drawn into the case at the station.

Hong expressed deep satisfaction with her main cast, describing the dynamic partnership between Kim and Koo as a rare combination of exceptional talent and unpredictable creativity.

"Kim is a genius who analyzes situations with incredible speed and acts as a living dictionary of film history," Hong said.

"Koo is an eccentric talent in the best possible way, as even his most ordinary lines bring entirely unexpected responses due to his natural instinct. As a director, I felt extremely fortunate to work with such a fantastic combination."

"White Blast" is set to be released in local theaters on Nov. 18.