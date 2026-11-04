BMW Korea unveiled its redesigned 7 Series luxury sedan, Wednesday, seeking to build on its growing presence in the higher-end market, as the flagship model gains ground rapidly against the long-dominant Mercedes-Benz Korea’s S-Class.

The launch carries significance beyond the arrival of an updated model. The 7 Series has emerged as one of BMW Korea's key growth drivers, capitalizing on weakening demand for its archrival Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the large luxury sedan segment that BMW has traditionally struggled to dominate.

The changing sales balance between the two models illustrates the shift.

According to data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), the S-Class recorded 1,839 sales in Korea during the first half of this year, 1,238 fewer than the 7 Series' 3,077.

The BMW luxury sedan also topped sales of imported large sedans in Korea in both 2024 and 2025, displacing the S-Class from its long-held position as the segment leader and dealing a blow to Mercedes-Benz's core identity as a super luxury carmaker.

Against this backdrop, BMW Korea is positioning the new 7 Series to strengthen its standing in the luxury segment and moving to introduce a more diverse range of powertrain options for the 7 Series — a lineup once considered less central to its sales strategy in Korea.

“The new 7 Series is characterized by an enhanced focus on BMW’s core philosophy of sheer driving pleasure tailored to the standards of a luxury flagship sedan,” an official from the luxury carmaker said. “The vehicle also delivers a high level of refinement to satisfy both owner-drivers and chauffeur-driven passengers.”

Although classified as a facelift of the seventh-generation model, the new sedan features extensive changes ranging from its exterior, interior, digital systems and powertrain lineup. It also incorporates design elements from the carmaker’s Neue Klasse vision.

BMW Korea is also seeking to broaden the model's appeal by accommodating both owner-driven and chauffeur-driven customers. The new lineup includes gasoline and all-electric versions, with additional powertrain options — such as plug-in hybrids or high-performance models — planned for the Korean market.

The new BMW 7 Series features BMW Panoramic Vision, which projects driving information across the entire lower width of the windshield, alongside a BMW 3D Head-Up Display positioned above it. The two systems provide intuitive driving information while minimizing driver distraction. The sedan also comes equipped with a Korea-specific BMW navigation system powered by Tmap, the most widely used navigation app here.

The rear cabin of the new 7 Series combines advanced technology with passenger comfort. Its ceiling-mounted 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen supports 8K resolution and touchscreen operation across the entire display.

The fourth-generation BMW Touch Command, integrated into the rear door panels, features a simplified smartphone-style interface and faster response times, allowing passengers to easily adjust screen positioning and viewing angles, climate control, ambient lighting and seat settings.

The new BMW 7 Series is priced starting at 161.9 million won ($120,000) in Korea.