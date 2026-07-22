BMW Korea will introduce ALPINA, the German automaker's ultra-luxury marque, in 2027, as it seeks to capitalize on growing demand from affluent consumers and expand its presence in the country's high-end automotive segment, the carmaker said Tuesday.

The upcoming launch marks the arrival of BMW Group’s newest luxury brand in roughly 25 years. The brand will be positioned above BMW’s flagship lineup but below Rolls-Royce in the group’s luxury vehicle portfolio.

BMW ALPINA is designed to fill the gap between the two marques, catering to customers who prioritize exclusivity, engineering sophistication and long-distance driving comfort over conspicuous luxury.

BMW Korea said the decision reflects confidence in the domestic premium vehicle market where demand for personalized luxury products continues to grow.

The automaker has maintained a strong presence in Korea's flagship luxury sedan segment with the BMW 7 Series, selling 3,077 units in the first half of 2026 to retain the top spot in the category.

The company believes the market's increasingly sophisticated consumers and expanding population of high-net-worth individuals build favorable conditions for introducing an even more exclusive luxury offering.

BMW Korea plans to begin establishing ALPINA’s brand awareness through offline marketing platforms in early 2027 before opening seven dedicated BMW ALPINA showrooms nationwide in the second half of the year. The first ALPINA-branded models are scheduled to arrive in Korea in early 2028.

“We see there is a change in consumption patterns of individuals from more obvious luxury items towards more sort of quiet, understated luxury consumption, and the trend fits exactly with what ALPINA stands for,” Oliver Veillechner, BMW ALPINA vice president, told reporters during a media event.

BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand four years ago, with the agreement taking full effect this year. While preserving ALPINA's heritage and identity, the company is relaunching the marque globally under the BMW ALPINA name as an independent luxury brand.

Founded in 1965, ALPINA began as a performance tuning specialist for BMW vehicles before evolving into a manufacturer of highly refined grand touring automobiles.

Unlike conventional high-performance brands that prioritize racetrack capability, ALPINA built its reputation around combining exceptional power with long-distance comfort. The philosophy, summarized by the slogan "Speed, Not Sport," emphasizes relaxed high-speed cruising, precision engineering and craftsmanship over aggressive styling or track-focused dynamics.

BMW said the brand is defined by four core values: deep-rooted heritage, serene long-distance comfort, refined engineering and understated confidence.

BMW ALPINA vehicles feature exclusive powertrains, such as a 4.4-liter twin turbo gasoline engine developed exclusively for the ultra-luxury brand.

Customization will also be a major selling point. Customers will be able to choose from more than 100 exterior paint colors, over 20 leather colors and 26 stitching combinations, while BMW's Manufaktur personalization program will offer bespoke interior and exterior specifications tailored to individual preferences.

With the launch of BMW ALPINA, BMW Group hopes to broaden its luxury portfolio and strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding ultra-premium automotive market, particularly in Korea.