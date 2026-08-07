AIA Group ranks No. 1 in MDRT membership for 12th year

AIA Group has ranked No. 1 worldwide in the number of Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) members for 12 consecutive years, AIA Korea said Friday.

MDRT is a global association for leading insurance and financial services professionals, with membership limited to professionals who meet stringent production requirements and uphold high standards of expertise and ethics.

AIA Group had 16,228 members qualify for MDRT membership this year, maintaining its position as the company with the world’s largest MDRT membership base.

The latest figures also highlight the growing presence of high-performing insurance professionals at AIA Premier Partners, a subsidiary of AIA Korea that operates a network of face-to-face insurance agents.

AIA Premier Partners had 302 agents qualify for MDRT membership this year, a 34.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

The number of agents achieving even higher levels of performance grew at a faster pace.

The number of Court of the Table (COT) members, whose production is at least three times the MDRT qualification threshold, rose 45.8 percent to 35, accounting for 11.6 percent of the total.

Top of the Table (TOT) members, who meet a production threshold at least six times required for MDRT membership, increased 50 percent to six, making up 2 percent of the total.

The faster growth in COT and TOT members compared with overall MDRT membership points to a rising share of top-performing insurance professionals within the agency.

New MDRT members, meanwhile, accounted for 36 percent of the total, suggesting a steady influx of new professionals and a broadening talent pool.

Long-term members also made up a meaningful portion of the group, with 24 agents having retained MDRT status for at least a decade, representing 7.9 percent of the total.

“MDRT is not simply a measure of sales performance. It reflects the ability to provide professional advice grounded in expertise, ethics and customer trust,” AIA Premier Partners CEO Kong Tae-sig said. “AIA Group’s 12 consecutive years as the world’s No. 1 company in MDRT membership reflects its sustained investment in customer-centered advisory services and the development of insurance professionals.”



