By Humberto Salazar



"The Dominican Republic Has It All": This is the slogan that our Ministry of Tourism uses to best encapsulate the brand and essence of an island where visitors will find the most beautiful beaches where the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean meet, some of the richest history in Americas ― having been the point of entry for European settlers in the 15th century ― the place where the captivating rhythms of merengue and bachata permeate the soundscape at all times of the day, mixed together with an almost religious-like passion and fervor for baseball.





The Dominican Republic has maintained diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea since 1962, and with its 11 million inhabitants throughout just over 48,000 square kilometers, is marking the 176th anniversary of its national independence this year.