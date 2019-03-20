



Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson came to Seoul ― which he says is his second time visiting the city ― as part of his "Colors of Love tour" to Asia. His concert was held on March 17 at the KEPCO Art Center, south of Seoul.



His schedule was pretty jam-packed, staying in each city for just a day or two before he moved onto the next stop. He told the Korea Times that he did not have much time to look around the city but he managed to go to Myeongdong for some shopping and tried Korean barbecue. He said he loved Seoul, the atmosphere and the energy the city and its people show, making him so excited to be back to perform!



