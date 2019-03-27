|A thick blanket of fine dust fills the sky over the Han River as levels in the Seoul metropolitan area hit "bad" Wednesday morning. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued an ultrafine dust warning at 8 a.m. after the particulate matter concentration reached over 75 micrograms (ug) per cubic meter for two hours. Yonhap
|The murky sky over the Sungsan Bridge across the Han River in Seoul prevents a clear view of city buildings, Wednesday. Yonhap
|The fine dust haze above Seoul's Han River on Wednesday makes it nearly impossible to discern buildings in Yeouido. Yonhap
|A road construction worker directs traffic on the Sungsan Bridge. The silhouettes of buildings in Seoul's Yangcheon district are hardly visible on Wednesday. Yonhap