|People look down on Seoul's fine dust-covered cityscape from Mt. Nam, Tuesday. Seoul's airborne fine dust level has hovered at "very bad" for five consecutive days. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|Seoul's downtown area is obscured. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|Seoul's landmark N Seoul Tower is shrouded in smog, Tuesday. Korea Times photo by Hong In-gi
|This satellite image shows a vertically stretched red belt of fine dust covering the entire Korean Peninsula and eastern parts of China. Given the visualized wind direction, a major portion of the dust is believed to have blown in from China. Earth Nullschool, a maker of an interactive animated maps, created the image. Captured from the company's website
|Lawmakers wear dust masks at the National Assembly in Seoul, Tuesday, in a demonstration calling on the government to tackle the air pollution. Korea Times photo by Oh Dae-geun
|Masked lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul, Tuesday. They want the government to take action on the air pollution. Korea Times photo by Oh Dae-geun
|Dust mask shelves are left empty at a mart in Seoul, Tuesday. Demand for masks and air purifiers surged as the nationwide air-quality level plunged to dangerous levels for days. Yonhap
|Officials check emissions from an old truck in Seoul. Yonhap
|Environmental activists in full-body protection gear stage a rally in Cheongju, Tuesday, calling on the government to take measures to cut air pollution. Yonhap
|Environmental activists get their air pollution message across at a rally in Cheongju, Tuesday. Yonhap