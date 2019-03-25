Visitors have a look at British artist David Hockney's "Bigger Trees Near Warter" or "Ou Peinture Sur Le Motif Pour Le Nouvel Age Post" (2007), right, and "In the Studio, December 2017" (2017) currently on display at "David Hockney," the artist's first-ever solo exhibition in Asia, at the Seoul Museum of Art, Thursday. Yonhap



World's most expensive artwork's living creator holds first retrospective in Korea



By Kwon Mee-yoo



David Hockney is finally here. The first solo exhibition of the British artist, who holds the record for the most expensive work of art by a living artist ever sold at auction, is one of the most anticipated art events this year here in Korea.



"David Hockney," opened Friday at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA), features 133 artworks of the octogenarian artist from eight institutions, mostly from the Tate which has an extensive collection of Hockney works and co-curated the exhibit with SeMA.



The "English-Los Angeleno" artist's major retrospective commemorating his 80th birthday held at the Tate Britain in London became one of the museum's fastest selling exhibitions ever and toured to the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with great success following in each destination. The Seoul exhibit is not part of the tour, but Hockney's first large-scale solo exhibition in Asia.



Tate curator Helen Little, who organized the highly praised Hockney retrospective in 2017, said the SeMA exhibition presents the depth of Hockney's artistic world from the early 1960s when he burst into the London art scene as a post-graduate student of the Royal College of Art.



Hockney is one of the greatest figurate artists in the 20th century, who is continuously referenced in the history of art. "He is respected for his explorations and challenges to conventions of picture-making and the way we see and interpret the world," the curator said.



The exhibition begins with two artworks that are uniquely Hockney in both form and content.



"Tea Painting in an Illusionistic Style" (1961) is an artwork in the shape of an open tea box.



The shaped canvas is used to reinforce the object mass of the painting. "It's very much a parody of American Abstract Expressionism and features a figure painted in a Francis Bacon style seated in a confined cubicle," Little explained.



"The Third Love Painting" (1960) was created when Hockney was growing disillusion with abstract art.



"He didn't want to be considered old-fashioned for making figurative pictures. He began to develop his own visual language, blending gestural painting, graffiti and recognizable subject matter that dealt increasingly with his homosexuality," Little said. "Having been positioned as part of the emerging Pop movement, Hockney began to reject this label, preferring to make his own images in a variety of styles. On that basis, he continued to juxtapose, borrow and experiment with techniques and stylistic devices often within the same picture."



He was born in West Yorkshire, England, but moved to Los Angeles where he developed his iconic Californian aesthetic after his first visit in 1964 as the Technicolor experience of the modern lifestyle in the city had a great impact on him.



Little said interpreting Hockney only in the context of the School of London or another movement of British art is misleading. "Although he retains strong identification with Britain, Tate's collection demonstrates how extensive travel and periods living abroad have affected his methods and subjects."



Hockney's early works reflected his identity as a young gay man when homosexuality was illegal in England as he wanted to propagandize homosexuality. Having read novels of English-American author Christopher Isherwood, best known for "The Berlin Stories," Hockney showed more a relaxed attitude toward homosexuality.



The artist started his double figure painting series when he traveled to Munich and Berlin after graduating the Royal College of Art. "He dealt with relationships in a more theatrical, rather than an overly sexualized, way," the curator said.



"The First Marriage (A Marriage of Styles I)," the first Hockney work to enter the Tate's collection in 1963, depicts Jeff Goodman standing next to an ancient Egyptian sculpture.



"He became interested in the idea of the marriage of two people, ancient and modern, and real and unreal and Hockney presents each of them naturalistically and schematized," Little explained.





David Hockney's "A Bigger Splash" (1967) Courtesy of David Hockney and Tate



Then comes the highlight of this exhibition ― "A Bigger Splash" (1967). The bright-colored painting captures the sunny climate and free atmosphere of the region, but underneath the bright and colorful piece is Hockney's laborious effort to describe pouring and moving water.



"In his early Los Angeles phase, Hockney's portrayal of showers, buildings and gardens shows very ambiguous space and light of city in a cooler, more detached way. The pool paintings were developed from the sexiness of the new culture," she said.



The paintings also showcase how the artist constantly set himself technical challenges. He painted showers, sprinklers and pools to depict different ways of water moving and behaving.



"Hockney painted water very slowly and carefully since it has no visual description and can be any color. The form of the splashes has been laboriously painted with a small brush over several weeks."





David Hockney's "Mr. and Mrs. Clark and Percy" (1970) Courtesy of David Hockney and Tate



During the 1970s, Hockney's works became increasingly naturalistic in style. "Mr. and Mrs. Clark and Percy" is another prized possession in the Tate's collection, acquired soon after the painting's completion in 1971. The subjects ― designers Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell ― were close friends with Hockney and the portrait is now recognized as an icon of the era.



"They are shown in the bedroom in their London flat, where Hockney chose because he liked the particular quality of light in the room. Many preparative studies confirm that Hockney began drawings a few years before to work out the scale of composition. He strived very hard to obtain the sense of contre-jour while retaining the detail and luminosity, impossible to achieve with photography," Little explained.



A revelatory part of the exhibition features works paying homage to Picasso after the legendary artist's death in 1973. A series of prints including "The Blue Guitar" show Hockney's admiration for Picasso.





David Hockney's lithograph "Views of Hotel Well III" (1984―5) Courtesy of David Hockney and Tyler Graphics



Hockney was also inspired by Chinese scroll painting, which he described as a superior way of dealing with space and time.



"Moving Focus" series is a result of printmaking techniques that allowed the artist to investigate Cubism, pictorial space and how to represent different realities of three dimensions in two. "In a group of interiors and landscapes, including intensely colored lithographs of 'Hotel Acatlan,' multiple viewpoints and long, narrow compositions give the viewers a feeling of traveling around the work," the curator said.



Hockney's more recent works describe landscape as the artist believes that the popularity of photography made people no longer appreciate the environment as they should.



"Part of Hockney's iconic image is based on him being a proud Yorkshire man. He returned there at the turn of the millennium to paint the landscape of his childhood. In an attempt to show us the grandeur of landscape in the digital age, Hockney gifted 'Bigger Trees near Water or/ou Peinture sur le Motif pour le Nouvel Age Post―Photographique' to the Tate in 2008. It is comprised of 50 small panels that create a single painting measuring 4.5 meters by 12 meters."





David Hockney's "A Bigger Grand Canyon" / Courtesy of the artist and the Collection National Gallery of Australia, Canberra