Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, energy sites
Summary
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted projectiles aimed at the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile targeting Riyadh overnight, while the Houthis claimed attacks on the capital’s airport and energy sites. The coalition said it also destroyed resources supporting Houthi operations, without identifying the targets or location. The Houthis claimed strikes on the Jazan refinery and two power stations; Saudi authorities said a projectile had hit the refinery on Thursday, killing one worker and temporarily disrupting some operations. Hostilities resumed in July after a lull following a 2022 truce.
Key Facts
- The Houthis said the Jazan refinery has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day and claimed it had been attacked within the previous 48 hours, without specifying the dates.
- The coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Al-Shuqaiq in Jazan province, and that debris caused no civilian injuries.
- The Houthis also claimed to have struck the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, while Saudi authorities issued security alerts in Jazan and other areas.
- The conflict began in 2014 after the Houthis seized Sanaa and other parts of Yemen; Saudi Arabia led a coalition supporting the internationally recognized government in 2015.
Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted several projectiles fired toward the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile aimed at Riyadh overnight and further attacks targeting the south, the Saudi-led coalition said, as the Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure elsewhere.
The latest escalation comes amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, whose attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities have intensified since the conflict reignited in July. Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
On Saturday evening, the coalition said its joint forces had carried out a military operation to destroy what it described as vital resources supporting Houthi operations, including missile and drone attacks. It did not identify the targets or say where the operation took place.
The Houthis said in a statement that they had attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, which has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day, as well as two power stations in southwestern Saudi Arabia over the previous 48 hours, without specifying the exact dates of the operations.
The refinery lies on the Red Sea coast near the Yemeni border and was struck by a projectile on Thursday, killing a Nepalese worker, injuring several others and temporarily disrupting some operations, according to Saudi authorities.
The coalition said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Al-Shuqaiq, a coastal town in Jazan province that hosts major desalination and power-generation facilities supplying water and electricity to southern Saudi Arabia. It said debris from the interception caused no civilian injuries.
Saudi authorities also issued security alerts in Jazan and other parts of the kingdom on Saturday, including the Eastern Province, where the Houthis also claimed to have struck the Hawiyah gas plant.
The conflict in Yemen began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, prompting Saudi Arabia to lead a military coalition in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.
Cross-border fighting subsided during a period of relative calm after a 2022 truce, but hostilities resumed in July this year, ending a lull in attacks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
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